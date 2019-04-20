ML-1 completion to bring revolution: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid on Friday said the completion of Main Line-I (ML-I) Peshawar to Karachi project will bring a revolution in Pakistan Railways. He said this during a meeting with Vice Governor of China’s Hubei province, Huang Chuping, who called on him here at the Ministry of Railways, a press release said. They discussed matters of mutual interes.

The minister said Pakistan and China will sign a preliminary agreement for the design of the ML-1 project during the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Beijing. He said the projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have ushered in a golden era between the two countries and will further strengthen relations between the two countries. He invited investors from the Hubei province for investment and joint ventures in the Main Line-II and thanked the visiting Chinese dignitary for paying visit to Pakistan Railways.

The vice governor thanked the people of Pakistan for their love and affection with China and said he was feeling like home during this visit. Huang Chuping invited the minister for railways for a special visit to Hubei that was accepted by Sheikh Rashid.