close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

Spring festival kicks off in Lower Dir

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2019

TIMERGARA: A two-day spring festival was inaugurated at the Government College of Technology at Kandaro in Balambat tehsil in Lower Dir on Thursday.Commissioner of Malakand division Riaz Khan Mehsud was the chief guest at the ‘Sparlay da khoshalo festival’. Deputy Commissioner of Lower Dir Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, District Nazim M Rasool Khan, Additional DC M Irshad Khan, Commandant Dir Task Force Col Shehzad Ameer, MNA Syed Mehboob Shah, former senator and PPP leader Ahmad Hassan Khan, Members Provincial Assembly Bahadar Khan, Humayun Khan, heads of all departments, elected local government representatives, area elders and a large number of students attended the festival.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar