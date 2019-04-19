Spring festival kicks off in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: A two-day spring festival was inaugurated at the Government College of Technology at Kandaro in Balambat tehsil in Lower Dir on Thursday.Commissioner of Malakand division Riaz Khan Mehsud was the chief guest at the ‘Sparlay da khoshalo festival’. Deputy Commissioner of Lower Dir Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, District Nazim M Rasool Khan, Additional DC M Irshad Khan, Commandant Dir Task Force Col Shehzad Ameer, MNA Syed Mehboob Shah, former senator and PPP leader Ahmad Hassan Khan, Members Provincial Assembly Bahadar Khan, Humayun Khan, heads of all departments, elected local government representatives, area elders and a large number of students attended the festival.