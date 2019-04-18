close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
Zubair Soomro appointed National Bank BoD chairman

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has made appointments of chairman and directors in the Board of Directors (BoDs) of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) for three years.

According to a notification issued on Wednesda by the Finance Ministry, Muhammad Zubair Soomro has been appointed as chairman of Board of Directors, while Additional Finance Secretary Muhammad Sohail Rajput has been made director government. Toufique Asghar Hussain, Saddaf Abid, Zafar Masood and Imam Buksh Baloch have been appointed as directors.

Board of Directors of the National Bank of Pakistan has been completed with the appointment of chairman and directors.

