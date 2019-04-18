New foreign secy, Qureshi discuss foreign policy contours

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the ministry here on Wednesday and discussed different contours of foreign policy.

The minister congratulated the newly appointed foreign secretary on assuming charge and said he was a seasoned and experienced diplomat, a Foreign Office press release said. “He (Mahmood) has a long experience of serving at important positions including as the high commissioner to India,” Qureshi said. In his remarks Mahmood said he will make the utmost efforts to perform his duties to the best of his capabilities. During the meeting, both the minister and the secretary discussed different contours of foreign policy.

Mahmood, who previously served as Pakistan’s high commissioner to India, replaces Tehmina Janjua, who retired on April 16, after serving for two years. He has also previously served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkey. Before that, Mahmood served as the ambassador to Thailand and political coordinator for Pakistan’s delegation to the UN Security Council.