Travelers friendly environment

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad:Federal Secretary for Communications and Postal Services Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has said that Clean & Green Motorways and National Highways provide friendly environment to the travelers. Clean & Green Pakistan drive initiated by the government is a noble cause and we are to move forward hand in hand to make it a success.
He was talking on occasion of planting a sapling in the Service Area at Karachi – Hyderabad Motorway (M-9). National Highway Authority’s Member (South-Zone) Sindh, Shabbir Ali Shah, DIG Motorway Police (South Zone) Saleem Ahmad Khan and other senior officers also present.
Islamabad:Federal Secretary for Communications and Postal Services Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has said that Clean & Green Motorways and National Highways provide friendly environment to the travelers. Clean & Green Pakistan drive initiated by the government is a noble cause and we are to move forward hand in hand to make it a success.
He was talking on occasion of planting a sapling in the Service Area at Karachi – Hyderabad Motorway (M-9). National Highway Authority’s Member (South-Zone) Sindh, Shabbir Ali Shah, DIG Motorway Police (South Zone) Saleem Ahmad Khan and other senior officers also present.