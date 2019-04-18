close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
April 18, 2019

Travelers friendly environment

Islamabad

Islamabad:Federal Secretary for Communications and Postal Services Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has said that Clean & Green Motorways and National Highways provide friendly environment to the travelers. Clean & Green Pakistan drive initiated by the government is a noble cause and we are to move forward hand in hand to make it a success.

He was talking on occasion of planting a sapling in the Service Area at Karachi – Hyderabad Motorway (M-9). National Highway Authority’s Member (South-Zone) Sindh, Shabbir Ali Shah, DIG Motorway Police (South Zone) Saleem Ahmad Khan and other senior officers also present.

