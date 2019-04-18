Police made headway in Canadian woman harassment case

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have recovered the car used in chasing and allegedly harassing a Canadian lady on Tuesday, police sources said Wednesday.

SP (Rural Zone) Mohammad Umar when contacted by this scribe, said the police have detained father of the main suspect who has confessed that he knew that his son was involved in the harassment of the lady. The officer said that different police parties have been sent to different places on the information collected from various sources.

“In the Canadian lady harassment case, we have traced and recovered the vehicle along with its owner Sohail Saleheen. Further investigation is underway”, the officer concluded.

A first information report (FIR) was filed at the Sihala station over the alleged harassment of a Canadian national visiting the capital city. According to the FIR, two men persistently harassed the Canadian woman in a private housing society, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sihala police station.

The FIR further noted that the two men forced her cab to stop in the middle of the road and asked her to sit in their car. They then proceeded to chase around her car and consistently inquired the driver about the woman’s destination. The women, it was reported, then took refuge in a shopping mall in an attempt to get rid of the stalkers.