Clean and green week

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) marked an entire week to sanitation and afforestation under the title of “Clean and Green UET” from 15-19 April, in connection with the ongoing ‘Clean and Green’ campaign. In this regard, an awareness walk was organised at UET Main Campus. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Aziz Akbar, Registrar Muhammad Asif, faculty members and a number of students participated.
