Thu Apr 18, 2019
April 18, 2019

Clean and green week

Lahore

April 18, 2019

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) marked an entire week to sanitation and afforestation under the title of “Clean and Green UET” from 15-19 April, in connection with the ongoing ‘Clean and Green’ campaign. In this regard, an awareness walk was organised at UET Main Campus. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Aziz Akbar, Registrar Muhammad Asif, faculty members and a number of students participated.

