PM to sign MoUs during China visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will conduct his second visit to China from April 25 to 28 with Beijing hopeful that the visit would further enhance bilateral cooperation in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. It was in November last year that Imran Khan with a huge delegation had first visited China as prime minister, but this time around members of his delegation have yet to be announced.

“The visit is to attend the 2nd Belt and Road Forum inBeijing, which will be inaugurated by President Xi Jinping, and the prime minister will deliver a keynote speech in the opening ceremony of the Forum and participate in the Leaders’ Round Table,” announced the Foreign Office.

As CPEC opens up to the world, leaders from 40 countries and delegations from over 100 countries, international organisations and corporate sector would participate in the event. “The prime minister would also hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. Pakistan and China will also sign several MoUs and agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse areas,” added the Foreign Office.

However details of the MoUs and agreements have not been made public by either Islamabad or Beijing, though it is expected that they would be related to CPEC. The Belt and Road Forum provides a platform to countries participating in Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for exchanging views and experiences on regional connectivity; policy synergy; socio-economic development and trade and commerce.

During the visit, the prime minister will be accompanied by a ministerial delegation, and would also hold meetings with several heads of state/government and corporate and business leaders.

However, it appears that bilateral meetings are still being worked upon, as none were announced on Wednesday. Following the Forum, the Prime Minister will attend Beijing International Horticulture Exhibition-2019 and address Pakistan Trade and Investment Conference in Beijing.