National Beach Handball Championship from April 26

KARACHI: The 10th National Beach Handball Championship will be held from April 26 to 28 at International sand court of University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

The managers meeting will be held on 25th at 7pm. The following teams are participating in the Championship: Army, WAPDA, Police, Railways, HEC, Balochistan, Sindh, KP, Islamabad and hosts Punjab. Army are the defending champions.

The National Beach Handball Club league will be organised after the National Beach Handball Championship from April 29 to May 2 at the same venue. Six leading clubs of the country will participate in the club league. Sohaib Handball Club, Faisalabad, are the defending champions. The National team of Afghanistan will participate in both events.