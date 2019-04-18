close
Thu Apr 18, 2019
April 18, 2019

HBFC inaugurates first customer facilitation centre

Karachi

April 18, 2019

KARACHI: House Building Finance Company (HBFC) inaugurated its first Customer Facilitation Centre for the ease of its customers.

A prestigious event was organized on Tuesday 16th April, 2019 at the HBFC Head Office located at Finance and Trade Center, Shahra e Faisal Karachi.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by eminent people from banking, housing finance and media industry.The ribbon cutting ceremony was led by HBFC’s Senior Board Member, Mr. Azhar Iqbal Kureshi.

The Managing Director, HBFC, Syed Basit Aly, addressed the ceremony and shed light on future endeavors of the Company to address the housing finance needs of its customers at every step.

He especially mentioned HBFC’s newly launched Ghar Pakistan Scheme which provides loans up to PKR 2.5 million at the fixed rate of 12 percent per annum for maximum period of 20 years. Ghar Pakistan is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of Naya Pakistan Housing Program.****

