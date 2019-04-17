Pak selectors likely to count on experience for WC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan selectors are likely to count on the experience four-pronged pace attack spearheaded by Hassan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi for the World Cup starting in England from May 29.

With the last date of submission of team for the final 15 (April 23) draws closer, the selectors are giving final touches to the squad to be announced Thursday. Unlike, previous World Cup where every team had to play selected group matches, this time around every side will have to figure in at least nine matches in a format that was there for 1992 World Cup. Hassan and Shaeen are to spearhead four-pronged pace attack that will also include Mohammad Amir and Usman Shinwari. All-rounder Faheem Ashraf would be there to assist these pacers. Expectations are that seamer Mohammad Abbas and youngster Mohammad Hasnain are likely to miss the bus to the mega event.

Selectors have no option but to look for Shadab Khan and Imad Waseem when it comes to narrowing their selection on the best available spin duo for the World Cup. Imad though has yet to reach fitness level benchmark of 17.4 has got powerful credentials to earn a place on the World Cup team. His recent performance with the bat and ball make him one of the favourites for the 15-member team.

When it comes to selection of the batsmen on the fifteen-member squad, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail and Sarfraz Ahmad (wicketkeeper) are automatic selections on the team. So to say that 13 places are already booked for the World Cup would be no exaggeration. The tussle is for the rest of two. Mohammad Hafeez looked like filling the 14th place more because of his ability to bowl some tight overs in between. Hafeez would be having no fears to be called for suspect action as even if umpires or match referees do so he would be having full World Cup to bowl before going under action test or rehabilitation programme.

As Hafeez has already announced, the coming World Cup would be his swansong, the selectors would possibly prefer taking a risk.It seems that Mohammad Rizwan and Asif Ali are fighting for the last available place on the team for the World Cup. In case selectors prefer hard-hitter , Asif would be there else Rizwan is having good chances of making it to the team.

Mohammad Nawaz and Abid Ali could well accompany the team to England for initial phase that would see national outfit playing 11 matches before the start of the World Cup. In all 17-member squad will initially travel to England.

Likely Pakistan team for World Cup: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan/Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hassan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Aamir, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Usman Shinwari.Reserves to be selected for series against England: Mohammad Nawaz and Abid Ali.