Wed Apr 17, 2019
April 17, 2019

Police desk at hospitals

Karachi

 
April 17, 2019

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday directed the AIG operations to ensure the establishment of a police desk and nominate a focal person at all the hospitals across the province.

Talking to a delegation of the Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC), which called on him, he said that measures by the institutions concerned were mandatory to cope with incidents occurring with patients at hospitals.

He appealed to the masses to immediately approach the police desk/focal person in case of any incident regarding medical treatment occurred at a hospital. The delegation, led by SHCC CEO Dr Minhaj Qudwai, discussed the recent incident of alleged negligence, which took place at a hospital in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Monday. The delegation informed the IGP that the process of inspecting the quality of service being provided to the citizens at the hospitals across the province was underway by the commission, while action against quacks was being taken. They said patients could contact the SHCC in case of any issue with doctors, and that action would be ensured.

