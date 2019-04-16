close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
April 16, 2019

Pak boxing squad leaves for Bangkok

Sports

 
April 16, 2019

Our correspondent

KARACHI: A two-member boxing squad of Pakistan, carrying one boxer and one official, on Monday left for Bangkok to feature in the Asian Boxing Championships which will be held from April 17-28.

Young boxer Amir Masood, who belongs to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will feature in the 64 kilogramme weight category in the continental event. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Boxing Association’s secretary Syed Kamal Khan is accompanying him as official. Pakistan Boxing Federation’s (PBF) secretary Nasir Tung is also going to Bangkok to attend the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) General Assembly meeting on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Amir won silver medal in the last National Championship in the 64 kilogramme weight category. He was beaten by Army’s Suleman Baloch in the final. The PBF decided to send Amir because Suleman had fitness issues. Meanwhile a senior official of PBF told The News that it was necessary to hoist Pakistan’s flag and so it was decided to send one boxer despite toughest financial conditions.

