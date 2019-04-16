UET alumni association elects office-bearers

PESHAWAR: The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar hosted a first-ever alumni association reunion.

Around 250 former students from various disciplines of UET Peshawar from the batches since the 1980s attended the event.

The participants elected office-bearers for the UET Peshawar Alumni Association. Engr. Gul Bahadar was elected president, Sher Bahadar Vice-President, Nasir Ghafoor General Secretary, Prof Dr Abdul Shakoor Finance Secretary and Dil Awaiz Press Secretary.

The elected office-bearers will frame a constitution and by-laws to run the affairs of the association

Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain said that UET Peshawar recognizes that alumni are the real strength who are serving Pakistan in various key positions and making their alma mater valuable.

Congratulating the elected office-bearers, he said the association was the only platform to acknowledge their services and stay connected to those friends and the faculty that taught and guided them over the years.

He urged the alumni to stay committed and build a deep foundation to make their alma mater even more distinctive and valuable for future generations. “I urge you to consider engaging with the vast network of alumni wherever you find and commit to volunteering your time for alumni activities. You will realize that as you maintain your ties with us in whatever way possible and network,” he said.

Earlier, the alumni were welcomed back to the campus by the Dean, Faculty of Mechanical Chemical and Mining engineering, Prof. Dr M. A. Irfan together with faculty members from different departments.

In his address, he emphasized the need for alumni to participate in developmental and social welfare activities of the university.