Pak shooters fail to win quota places for Tokyo 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan’s six shooters failed to win any quota place for Tokyo 2020 in the ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Al-Ain, United Arab Emirates.

Eight quota places were available for Tokyo 2020 in this world cup in which 430 athletes from 71 nations competed. On Monday, Usman Chand, Khurrum Inam, and Ahmad Usman failed to qualify for the finals in skeet event, in which 125 athletes from 50 countries participated.

Usman scored 117 points (23, 23, 23, 24, 24) to claim 61st position and Ahmad scored 115 points (24, 23, 21, 23, 24) to get 75th position. Seasoned shooter Khurrum scored 114 points (23, 24, 23, 22, 22) to settle for 80th position. Earlier, Farukh Nadeem secured 46th position, Aamer Iqbal stood 91st, and Zafar-ul-Haq claimed 122nd position in the qualification round of trap event.