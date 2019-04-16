Cricket at home

This year will mark the 10th year since we lost the privilege to host international cricket teams, following the attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore. In between this time, the Zimbabwean, Sri Lankan and the World XI teams briefly visited Pakistan to play concise versions of the game as gestures of goodwill. The PCB should now extend the invitation to more and more cricket teams and insist they play Test matches as well. Fans of the Green shirts are eager to watch their heroes play on home ground in the different variants of the game. The PCB must also insist that the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) play a decisive role in bringing full-fledged international cricket back to our home soil. I hope the day is not far when all international cricket teams will be able to play in Pakistan.

Sarmad Elahi

Lahore