Arif Khan new PPO Punjab gets third IGP in eight months

LAHORE: In pursuance of the Establishment Division’s notification, the Punjab government has transferred Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi and appointed Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan, secretary Narcotics Control Division, as the new police chief in the province.

Arif Nawaz is the third IGP in the province in a short span of eight months. According to the notification, Amjad Javed Saleemi, a BS-22 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), is transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division with an immediate effect, till further orders.

Capt. (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan, a BS-22 officer of PSP is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO) Punjab. He has already served as the IGP Punjab during the PML-N regime. He also served as Additional IG Operations Punjab, DPO Bahawalpur, DPO Rajanpur and Additional IG Balochistan.