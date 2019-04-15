Warriors win, Sixers and Raptors beaten in NBA playoffs

LOS ANGELES: The Golden State Warriors began their quest for a three-peat by clobbering the Los Angeles Clippers, while the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic delivered a pair of upset victories as the NBA playoffs began Saturday.

Stephen Curry drained eight three-pointers to give him the most in league playoff history as the two-time defending champion Warriors dominated the Clippers 121-104.

Curry finished with 38 points, shooting eight of 12 from beyond the arc to pass Ray Allen (385) for career postseason threes with 386. One of his three-pointers was from a distance of about 30 feet. “Shout out to the contacts,” said Curry.

Curry also tallied a playoff career-high 15 rebounds and seven assists.

Game two is Monday at the Warriors’ Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

The Clippers and Golden State are meeting for just the second time in the playoffs after the Clippers took a seven-game series in 2014.

Draymond Green, who made all five of his shots in the opening quarter, finished with 17 points and seven assists and Kevin Durant scored 23 points for Golden State who have won seven consecutive playoff games. Durant and Patrick Beverley were ejected with 4:41 to go, just 19 seconds after they received double-technicals when Durant stripped Beverley and the Clippers guard stumbled to the sidelines.

Elsewhere, D’Angelo Russell scored 26 points as sixth-seeded Brooklyn jolted third-seeded Philadelphia 111-102 at the Wells Fargo Center to give the Nets a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The Nets were also reliant on a big performance from their bench, with three players delivering double-digit displays to boost their offense.

Caris LeVert had 23 points while Spencer Dinwiddie added 18 and Ed Davis 12 as the Nets silenced the Sixers’ home Wells Fargo Center crowd.

The Sixers meanwhile saw Jimmy Butler lead the scoring with a playoff career high 36 points while ailing Joel Embiid had 22 points. But it was a disappointing outing for Australian star Ben Simmons, who was restricted to just nine points for Philadelphia.

Embiid had been doubtful with left knee soreness and was cleared to play less than 10 minutes before the game.