CM orders all facilities for Peshawar BHUs

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Health Department to ensure facilities and staff at the Basic Health Units (BHUs) of the provincial capital to provide primary health care to the citizens.

He said this while chairing a meeting on the Peshawar Health Plan at the Chief Minister’s House, said an official handout.

The meeting was also attended by Health Minister Hisham Inamullah Khan, Minister Finance Taimoor Salim Jhagra, Advisor to chief minister Ajmal Wazir and other officials.

The chief minister stated that reforms in the BHUs were of paramount importance as these were the first option for meeting everyday healthcare needs, thereby reducing the burden on the major hospitals.

He was informed that timely release of funds, provision of medicine on monthly basis, efficient monitoring system and regular meetings of the District Health Officers with the staff of the BHUs were of prime importance to ensure effective delivery of healthcare to citizens.

The chief minister stated that the present government is taking sincere efforts to strengthen the BHUs and that the present plan for

the Peshawar city would prove to be a significant policy decisions in the right direction.

Mahmood Khan added that similar policies and reforms would also be taken for all the BHUs throughout the province so that every citizen was able to avail healthcare.