Preparations for Easter celebrations gain momentum

Islamabad : The preparations of the forthcoming festival of Easter are gaining momentum in twin cities as the Christian community living across the country is preparing to celebrate their festival with religious fervour.

Like other parts of the country, the Christian community living in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad will celebrate their festival of Easter here on April 21 with zeal.

Easter sunrise will start the celebrations in the areas where Christians live in large number while the Churches will hold religious rituals and traditional festivity.

On Easter Sunday, Christians celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

It is known as the most well-attended Sunday service of the year for Christians as they believe that Jesus came back to life, or was raised from the dead, three days after his death on the cross.

As part of the Easter season, the death of Jesus Christ by crucifixion is commemorated on Good Friday, always the Friday just before Easter.

The members of Christian community have started visiting markets to shop for themselves and their loved ones.

The main ritual of the Easter celebration is to decorate Easter eggs that come in various colours, patterns, styles and motifs.

Easter brings happiness as people come together, feast, pray, wish each other well and enjoy the moments that they consider as sacred and blessed. It is the second biggest festival of Christian community in a year which is celebrated with colourful traditional festivity, said a member of Christian community.