NASCON provides awareness on critical social issues

Islamabad : By achieving the highest standards of success, flagship annual event NASCON concluded here at FAST-National University of Computer & Emerging Sciences (FAST-NUCES) after featuring a three-day galaxy of interactive sessions, games, academic contests, activities and sports in front of huge audience of twin city and surrounding districts.

Three-day NASCON 2019 is an annual event being organised by students of FAST-NU Islamabad campus for last 20 years in collaboration with university administration. NASCON this year again presented a unique galaxy of talent and craftsmanship by rendering different activities and programs including Makeup Fiesta, Fast & Curious, Model United Nations, E-gaming, Scavengers Hunt, Ad Mad, Towards the Future, Accounting & Finance Guru, Marketing Plan Competition, Business Idea, Battle of Brains, Bug Catcher, Robowar, Mobile App Development, Poster Designing, Speed Programming, Software Project Competition, Data Science Competition, Alpha Arduino, Robo Maze, Project Exhibition, Engineering Debate, Speed Wiring and different sports including female inter university basketball competition, male & female inter-university Table Tennis competition, Inter-University Cricket tournament, Male & female volleyball and interuniversity Futsal tournament.

The closing ceremony of NASCON 2019 was held at Islamabad Campus. Campus Director Dr. Waseem Ikram graced the closing ceremony as chief guest.

While addressing on this occasion, campus director Dr. Waseem ikram praised the NASCON organisers and said that NASCON has become a flagship annual event of NUCES and every event is bringing more joy and success. NASCON Convener Assistant Professor Usman Zafar Chaudhary said that NASCON is annually organised in a way that we can bring not only entertainment but awareness regarding critical issues especially related to our society. He expressed his gratitude to the sponsors and the audience for marking their presence in great numbers. NASCON has become the easiest way to analyse and understand the abilities of our students by providing them an opportunity and access to different competitions and contests in a professional environment, he said.

Campus Director Dr. Waseem Ikram presented the winning trophies and prizes to the winners of different competitions while NASCON Convener presented souvenirs to guests and organizers of the event this year. Earlier on the concluding day, many interactive and productive sessions, including Marketing Plan competition, Business Case Simulation, Battle of Brains, E-gaming and NASCON Model United Nations.

At NASCON this year, renowned singer Ali Azmat performed at a concert which was attended by a huge number of students and participants. At a special event Jashn-e-Khass, famous Qawwal Babar Ali enthralled the audience. NASCON also featured a carnival which attracted huge participation of people of different age groups presenting a variety of stalls of food, games and activities.