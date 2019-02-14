Youth shot dead in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A youth was shot dead in Pugla area of the district on Wednesday. Mohammad Mumtaz lodging first information report with the police said that his son Mohammad Waqas, 22, had gone to Pugla to meet his friend. He alleged that Faisal Shah, Amir Shah, Junaid Shah, Tajjamul Shah and Naveed Shah shot him dead and fled the scene. He said the accused were suspicious that his son had helped their sister to elope with a man.The body was handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities at King Abdullah Teaching Hospital. The police arrested two of the five accused and raids were underway for the arrest of others.

Meanwhile, the 4-year daughter of a local councillor Muhammad Sabir drowned in a water tank. She was rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced her as dead.Also, a youth, Saqib, was shot dead allegedly by his friend Muhammad Khurram in Badar area of the district.