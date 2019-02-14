Cops reshuffled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Four police officers were transferred and posted on Wednesday.
A notification issued from the Central Police office said Kokab Farooq has been made director public relations of the KP Police, replacing Waqar Ahmad who is to be assigned new posting. Besides, Aleem Jan was posted personal staff officer (PSO)-I to the IGP and Abdul Samad was posted as PSO-II.
