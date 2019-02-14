close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
Cops reshuffled

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
February 14, 2019

PESHAWAR: Four police officers were transferred and posted on Wednesday.

A notification issued from the Central Police office said Kokab Farooq has been made director public relations of the KP Police, replacing Waqar Ahmad who is to be assigned new posting. Besides, Aleem Jan was posted personal staff officer (PSO)-I to the IGP and Abdul Samad was posted as PSO-II.

