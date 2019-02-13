Wassan, friend remanded into police custody in Ramsha murder case

SUKKUR: The Judicial Magistrate, Kot Diji, on Tuesday granted two-day physical remand to Zulfiqar Wassan and Ghaffar Wassan for allegedly murdering Ramsha Wassan in Khairpur.

The Khairpur Police had produced the accused in the court of Kot Diji judicial magistrate and got their remands in the Ramsha case. The police also produced Zulfiqar Wassan in the ATC Court, Khairpur, that granted his nine days remand.

Zulfiqar Wassan was declared a proclaimed offender in around 24 cases, including three murders and other heinous crimes. Zulfiqar was an employee of the Agricultural Research Department and kept drawing salary until January, 2019 despite being declared a proclaimed offender in 2011. The notified head money of Rs 0.5 million was later withdrawn by the Home Department.

Meanwhile, the Khairpur Police are conducting raids to arrest two other alleged accused in Ramsha Wassan murder case.