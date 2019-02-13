close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
AFP
February 13, 2019

Israel warns Iran its missiles can travel very far

World

AFP
February 13, 2019

HAIFA: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran Tuesday that Israeli missiles can travel “very far”, on the eve of a conference in Poland about peace and security in the Middle East.

Speaking during a visit to a naval base in the northern port of Haifa, Netanyahu said: “The missiles you see behind me can go very far, against any enemy, including Iran’s proxies in our region” — an apparent reference to Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah movement. “We are constantly working according to our understanding and the need to prevent Iran and its proxies from entrenching on our northern boder and in our region in general,” Netanyahu added. “We are doing everything necessary,” said Netanyahu, as he inspected Israel’s Iron Dome aerial defence system. Netanyahu has repeatedly said Israel would not allow Iran and its ally Hezbollah to entrench themselves in Syria where they are backing the Damascus regime against rebels.

