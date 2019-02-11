NIE in trouble over absence of permanent head researchers

Islamabad : National Institute of Electronics (NIE) working under Ministry of Science and Technology is unable to perform efficiently and facing various difficulties in pursuance of administrative matters as well as projects implementation in absence of permanent director general, research officers and technical heads.

According to an official of the department, National Institute of Electronics being an important institution of the ministry was mandated to design and develop various items of electronics for various user organizations, impart advanced training in electronics and execute small scale production of specialized components and computer equipment.

However, the institution has been facing hurdles due to non-appointment of researchers/scientists/engineers at 43 vacant posts for a long period.

The official informed that the vacant posts which needs to be filled immediately included director general, two directors of division (BS-20), four chief research officers (BS-20), one director technical services and coordination (BS-19), six principal research officers (BS-19), eight senior research officers (BS-18), one senior system analyst (BS-18), 19 research officers (BS-17) and one system analyst (BS-17).

These posts have been vacant since a long period due to ban on appointment.

These vacant posts, if filled, can help improve the performance of the institution and serve the purpose for which it was mandated, the official added.

Besides this, the official also informed that 19 posts have been vacant of technicians/ supporting staff while 18 of non-technical staff.

The official was of the view that Ministry of Science and Technology is the only ministry which is neglected by previous governments.

The ministry is deprived of the minister while around seven of its departments are running without permanent.

Consequently, many of the projects of the departments working under the ministry are waiting for approvals which are not possible in absence of the relevant minister, the official said.

A senior official of the ministry told this agency that the summary for appointment of Minister for Science and Technology was sent to the authorities concerned before a month. But, still there is no progress over the matter.

The official said absence of minister and permanent heads of the departments were big hindrances in smooth running of the official affairs.

Many projects of the ministry carry great importance including water management and conservation as well as edible items quality control is facing lack of attention.