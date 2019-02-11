Illegal structures demolished

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and Lahore Development Authority launched a joint crackdown against illegal constructions as well as private housing schemes in LDA's controlled area here Sunday.

Town Planning Wing of LDA along with ACE officers sealed a marquee situated along Canal Bank Road near Wafaqi Colony and demolished other illegal structures that had been built at the site without any approval. The operation was launched early morning and news of this demolition spread like a jungle fire among the owners of other marquees and marriage halls across the city.

In order to redress the complaints pending with the ACE, Lahore Region Lahore, a meeting was convened in the office of the director, ACE for streamlining the operation straggly against illegal constructions and private housing schemes within the area of the LDA jurisdiction. For checking illegal housing schemes and curbing the violation of building by-laws, a combined action team of eight officers of both the departments had been constituted. In pursuance of the decisions taken during a meeting with the director, and deputy director (investigation), ACE, Lahore Region Lahore, a committee was constituted for taking necessary action against the illegal / unauthorised constructions and private housing schemes as per LDA Act & Rules in association with Shahrukh Khan Niazi, Deputy Director (Investigation), ACE, Lahore Region Lahore.

Officers included in the joint team were Director (TP)-III, LDA, Director (MP)-I, LDA, Deputy Director, TP, (DTP-IV Zone), LDA, Deputy Director, MP, (DMP-III Zone), LDA, Assistant Directors, Deputy Directors and Director of the respective area, Deputy Director (Technical), ACE, Lahore Region, Lahore, Assistant Director (Technical), ACE, Lahore Region, Lahore, any co-opted member.

The committee so constituted will take necessary action against the illegal / unauthorised constructions and private housing schemes falling within the jurisdiction of the LDA under the LDA Act, 1975, the LDA Building & Zoning Regulations, 2007 and the LDA Private Housing Scheme Rules, 2014 respectively and other applicable law remained in vogue from time to time.

Terms of References (TORs) of the committee included to finalise the operation mechanism in consultation with the Deputy Director (Investigation), ACE, Lahore Region and prioritise the operation on weekly basis, verification of status of the constructions identified by the anti-corruption and private housing schemes as per record and applicable rules, to ensure issuance of notices, show cause notices and demolition operation after seeking demolition orders from the competent authority only if the construction was non-compoundable.