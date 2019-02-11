Teenage girl ‘commits suicide’

A teenage girl was found dead from her house in Gulshan-e-Maymar area on Sunday. According to police officials, a thirteen-year-old girl identified as Saima was found dead in her house located in Block U in Gulshan-e-Maymar.

Her body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to her family for burial. Police officials, while quoting the initial statement of a family member, said that the teenager was mentally ill and committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. They said that they were however investigating the incident from different angles. No case has been registered. Further investigations are underway.

Man kills self

A 32-year-old man identified as Imran, son of Ali Shah, allegedly committed suicide at his house located in Muhammad Khan Colony, Tauheedi Muhalla, within the limits

of the Ittehad Town police station.

His body was taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi from where his family took it away without medico-legal formalities. Police official said that the man apparently committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. Further investigations are underway.