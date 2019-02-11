An amnesty scheme

Last year, an amnesty scheme was introduced for citizens to declare their assets and accounts. The scheme received a half-hearted response because of uncertainty that caused a sense of fear among people. Under the scheme, government officers who had retired less than five years ago and those who had legitimate businesses and were taxpayers were barred from applying.

If the present government introduces an unconditional amnesty scheme which will allow all people with legitimate businesses to declare their assets, the scheme will certainly receive a tremendous response. This will help recover our ailing economy too. Now is a right time for such an amnesty scheme as people have trust in the present government.

Jibran Khalil

Peshawar