Mon Feb 11, 2019
February 11, 2019

Our young heros

Newspost

February 11, 2019

Eight-year-old Ayesha Ayaz has surprised the whole world by securing a bronze medal in an intercontinental Taekwondo event held in the UAE. Ayesha is from Swat and has become the youngest player to ever represented Pakistan in an international championship.

The government should set up funds for the promotion of sports so that our talented athletes continue representing and promoting a better image of Pakistan.

Owais Gul

Sukkur

