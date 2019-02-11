Our young heros

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Eight-year-old Ayesha Ayaz has surprised the whole world by securing a bronze medal in an intercontinental Taekwondo event held in the UAE. Ayesha is from Swat and has become the youngest player to ever represented Pakistan in an international championship.
The government should set up funds for the promotion of sports so that our talented athletes continue representing and promoting a better image of Pakistan.
Owais Gul
Sukkur
