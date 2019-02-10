close
Sun Feb 10, 2019
February 10, 2019

Student injured in Dera Bugti landmine blast

National

February 10, 2019

aQUETTA: A10-year old student was seriously injured in a landmine blast in the Zain Loti area of Dera Bugti district on Saturday. According to Levies Force, the victim, identified as Gazo, was on way to school when he hit the landmine planted beside the road, which went off leaving him seriously injured.

Personnel of Levies Force and security forces reached the site after receiving information of the incident and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

