Not scared of ehtesab, not looking for NRO: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said it is not afraid of Ehtesab (accountability) and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop the propaganda that its leadership is looking for a deal with his government.

“The entire opposition is not requesting Prime Minister Imran Khan for an NRO. In fact, the premier has awarded his sister, Aleema Khan, 'mother of NRO' award,” said the PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking to reporters here on Saturday. She said the premier didn’t have the authority to strike a deal with anyone; he is accountable to the Parliament, not the other way round. We are not scared of the threats or intimidation,” she said. She alleged that the PTI government is attacking the Parliament by intentionally making the Public Accounts Committee controversial. Speaking on the occasion, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal said the ‘selected prime minister’ considers himself as the ‘king’ and expresses displeasure whenever he is asked to explain performance.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said the 18th Amendment is under threat but his party would fight for the rights of the people regardless of the consequences. “No one can stop us from seeking our rights,” he said while addressing a public gathering at Tando Jam, Sindh. Taking a jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the former president said, “These people are fools and their legs often tremble with fear.” He said he had expressed his concerns about the rulers’ intentions at the time of the general elections and had informed how “these people were after the 18th Amendment”. “We will not let another Bangladesh be established here,” Zardari said and reiterated his party’s commitment to fighting for the rights of the masses. “We are concerned about the poor while the rulers are concerned about their palaces,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) termed the PTI government a remnant of the dictatorship saying it could not mislead the nation by telling tales. Reacting to Prime Minister Imran Khan speech, PPPP Secretary Information Dr Nafisa Shah said whosoever attempted to tarnish Asif Ali Zardari's reputation always faced embarrassment and defeat.

"No case has been proved against Asif Ali Zardari in the courts of London and Switzerland, whereas the 'PM select' Imran Khan has inherited the art of corruption from his father who was dismissed from government employment on corruption charges," she alleged. Dr. Nafisa Shah said Imran Khan along with his sisters has been accused of mismanaging charity funds. She said the current government is a constant reminder of the eras of dictators Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf. She said the nation has been betrayed by the prime minister, who is busy distributing millions of rupees among his corporate friends while the country is crippling under the financial crisis.