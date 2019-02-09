Task Force to discuss domestic cricket with regions, departments

Alam Zeb Safi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) task force on domestic cricket will meet heads of the departments and regions in near future to discuss with them the proposed structure of the domestic cricket before finalising the parameters which would be subject to approval from the Board of Governors, sources close to the matter told 'The News' on Friday.

Sources said the task force was confident that the heads of the regions and departments would give their thumbs up for the proposed structure which according to them would bring a revolution in Pakistan's cricket. Sources said it had been approved by the BoG on Thursday in Lahore that there would be merger of departments and regions and eight teams would feature in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade-I and the same number of outfits would be part of the Quaid--i-Azam Trophy Grade-II.

Sources said that one team would be relegated from the top-tier cricket. And the winners of second-tier event would make it to the top-tier competitions, they said. Sources said in order to incorporate all new options in Pakistan's domestic cricket PCB would have to amend its constitution. Sources said as there was no concept of the merger of departments and regions in the PCB constitution so Board's constitution committee would also have to work and amend constitution.

Sources said that there was still a lot of work to be done and the process might take around a couple of months to complete. It has been learnt that the actual shape of merger of regions and departments is yet to be finalised.