Sat Feb 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

Professor Chishti honoured

Islamabad

Islamabad: A graceful ceremony was held at the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, H-8, to honour Professor Dr Habibullah Chishti for winning the first prize in the National Seerat Competition.

Dr Chishti has won the distinction for writing a book, Seerat Nabi (peace be upon him) Ka Amli Pehlu'.

Dr Chishti was awarded a special shield by Professor Dr Ali Ahmed Kharal Director General Federal Directorate of Education who was the chief guest on the occasion. He had received the award by Prime Minister Imran Khan during a function at Convention Centre of Islamabad on November 20, 2018. Dr Chishti is an Assistant Professor in the college and writer of over 30 books and over 100 articles. The college administration also decided to recognise his services.

