KP Assembly session: Opposition gives tough time to treasury benches over BRT project

PESHAWAR: The treasury benches in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly faced a tough time from the opposition on Friday over the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. After recitation from the Holy Quran, Awami National Party (ANP) lawmaker Khushdil Khan pointed out that the assembly's session was late by an hour.

"It is ironic that the opposition members are made to wait and the treasury benches are not taking the business seriously," he complained.

Inayatullah Khan of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) supported him and said the Green Book was not being followed in the assembly. He said normally Thursday was a private members' day but the session was skipped to avoid the opposition business. Other opposition members stood in protest when Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, who was presiding the session, did not allow ANP's parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak to speak.

Law Minister Sultan Muhammad, however, admitted that the rules of business were not being followed. He assured the House that the Green Book would be followed in future.

The opposition members complained their questions were being skipped. The situation calmed down with the treasury benches request, but the House again turned into a fish market when the government and opposition exchanged harsh words over a question by Sobia Shahid of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) about the BRT.

She was not satisfied with the response to her question. She had sought details of the cost, designing and feasibility of the project.

The lawmaker said the feasibility report had ambiguities and did not give a complete picture of the multi-billion project. Sobia Shahid said the National Accountability (NAB) had initiated an inquiry into the BRT as there were allegations of commission (kickbacks) of one and a half billion rupees. She alleged the amount was used in the last general election. The word 'commission' irritated the treasury members who exchanged hard words with Sobia Shahid and other opposition members supporting her.

Nighat Orakzai of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), on a supplementary question, said the BRT cost had been revised thrice and a loan of Rs30 billion was being taken from France for the project, raising the cost to 100 billion.

She alleged that rusted steel was being used in the project and the contractor executing the project had been blacklisted by the Punjab government in the past. Opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani, taking part in the debate, said they had demanded the formation of a parliamentary committee to probe alleged irregularities in the project. He said despite assurance, the government was yet to constitute the committee for which he had forwarded eight names from the opposition.

The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazal lawmaker said there were questions over the project and even the government reply had admitted Rs 28 billion increase in the cost of the project. Right from its design changes have been made to the project from time to time leading to delay in the completion and increase in the cost, he said.

Akram Durrani believed traders were leaving the city due to losses to their business because of the BRT. He said there were reports that the contractor had demanded payment in dollars.

The JUI-F leader, who is a former chief minister, called for constitution of a parliamentary committee to probe the project or else, he said, the issue would be raised in the assembly again and again. Akram Durrani recalled and said the notification of a committee to probe the Billion Tsunami Tree plantation was also awaited.

In his reply, Senior Minister for Local Government Shahram Tarakai said the initial cost of the project was Rs49.345 billion but it was revised and now had reached Rs66.347 billion. He said payment would be made in Pakistani currency, not in dollars and the government had nothing to do with its design as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) was looking after it.

Rejecting the allegations of irregularities in the project, the senior minister said the case was in the Peshawar High Court and NAB was also conducting the inquiry. Shahram Tarakai said former senior minister Inayatullah was aware of the project affairs.

Regarding the delay in its completion, the senior minister said normally such projects take one and a half years but the then chief minister Pervez Khattak wished and made efforts to complete the project earlier but unfortunately it could not be done.

The senior minister argued that the BRT was not only the latest transport but a project of the city beautification and upgrading the drainage and communication system. Senior Minister Shahram Khan and Law Minister Sultan Muhammad said there was no issue in the constitution of a parliamentary committee to investigate the BRT if there were no legal hurdles. However, Inayatullah clarified he had never been part of the BRT which, he said, was not taken up in the cabinet. He said instead he had reservations over the project.