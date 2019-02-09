close
Sat Feb 09, 2019
Our Correspondent
February 9, 2019

40 furniture shops burnt

LAHORE: At least 40 shops of furniture were burnt when a fire erupted at a furniture market on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road on Friday early in the morning. At least 10 fire tenders of Rescue 1122 controlled the fire after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life or injury to anyone was reported.

Rescuers said the fire erupted due to short circuit which engulfed all shops within no time. The furniture worth hundreds of thousands of rupees was reduced to ashes. The owners of the shops alleged that the rescue teams reached the spot at least one hour late which resulted in massive loss. However, Rescue officials said the teams reached within the standard time. The owner of a shop said that the fire erupted due to the sparking in the Lesco transmission lines. The rescuers first got the supply disconnected and then started operation.

