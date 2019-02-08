close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
BR
Bureau report
February 8, 2019

Student commits suicide

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A final year medical student of the Khyber Medical College allegedly committed suicide due to unknown reasons.

As per the police report, Tasneem Ahmad, a resident of Mardan, allegedly committed suicide at Seena Hall of the college. However, the police said they were investigating the case.

Police said it would be too early to say anything about the circumstances in which the student committed suicide. The suicide of Tasneem shocked his friends who shared their grief on social media. On February 1, Tasneem shared his last post on Facebook the quotation of the Brazilian author Paulo Coelho: “It takes a huge effort to free yourself from memory.”

