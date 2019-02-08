close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 8, 2019

Child labour

Newspost

February 8, 2019

According to our constitution, “no child below the age of 14 years” is allowed to work “in any factory or mine or any other hazardous environment”. The International Labour Organisation (ILO) defines child labour as any form of work that has the potential to deprive children of their rights and is also harmful for their physical and mental development. Even though all governments talk about eradicating child labour, little has been done to deal with the problem. Children in different parts of the country work from dawn to dusk to financially support their families.

To date, no serious action has been taken against those institutions which exploit the laws to save money by employing children on low salaries. The government should take remedial measures to tackle this issue. It should take action against those who hire children. Anyone found guilty of violating the law should be fined or even arrested.

Kamlesh Bansari

Sujawal

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost