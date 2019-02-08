Conflict of interest

While talking in a Geo TV programme, Naya Pakistan, PM’s adviser on commerce Razak Dawood asserted that although Descon is a family-owned company, he has resigned from its management. Dawood further explained that he had informed the PM about this issue at the time of his induction as an adviser. He took the step to ensure that there would be no conflict of interest when Descon got the bid for the construction of Mohmand Dam. Dawood, however, conceded that he was a major shareholder in the company.

The question that now arises is: if a firm whose majority shares are owned by an adviser and his family gets a government contract, what other factors can possibly constitute a conflict of interest? It seems obvious that the standards to which Imran Khan held the previous government accountable are not being upheld in his own government.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad