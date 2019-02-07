Bids submitted to hold Hockey World Cups

ISLAMABAD: Leading hockey playing nations have submitted bid to host men’s and women’s hockey World Cup 2022/2023.

India that has already hosted the 2018 Men’s World Cup yet again expressed desire to organise the next edition of the Women’s World Cup in 2022/2023.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has received bidding dossiers from Australia, Germany, India, Malaysia, New Zealand and Spain to host the next edition of FIH’s flagship event for men or women.

Bidding countries had to indicate until the deadline of January 31, 2019 also their preferred time window, either July 1-17, 2022 or January 13-29, 2023. FIH will now start the evaluation process of the bids. The Executive Board will make the final decision on both hosts in June 2019.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “FIH is glad to have received such strong bids. This confirms how appealing our events are. We’re looking forward to two great FIH World Cups, both Men’s and Women’s, and a lot of excitement for players and fans!”

The following bids have been received:

For the preferred time window July 1-17, 2022: Germany: Men’s or Women’s World Cup; Malaysia: Men’s World Cup; Spain: Men’s World Cup.

For the preferred time window January 13-29, 2023: Australia: Women’s World Cup; India: Men’s or Women’s World Cup; New Zealand: Women’s World Cup.