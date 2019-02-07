Improving education sector top priority: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said transforming schools education sector according to global needs and requirements is the priority agenda of the PTI government as educated and self-reliant Pakistan is ‘our mission’. We want our students to benefit from international educational models and equip themselves with best education to perform well in their respective spheres of life, the minister added.

The minister expressed these views while talking to various educational experts and delegations of people from different walks of life who called on him at the office of PCTB here on Wednesday.

Murad Raas said that educational experts should lend a helping hand to the government to introduce educational reforms in government schools.

He said the Punjab government is working hard to provide best environment to the students in their educational institutions and added that education is the first step towards a new Pakistan.

Later, addressing an open-court at PCTB, Murad Raas said solving public problems is a responsibility of the government and every effort will be made to improve the quality of the life of people.

The PTI has laid the foundation of a new Pakistan which is free from corruption, inefficiency and maladministration. The minister listened to people and issued directions to resolve their problems.

E-tendering: Hailing the performance of the Communication & Works Department, Provincial Minister for Communication & Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai urged the officials to speed up completion of ongoing development projects in the province.

The minister said that corruption and immorality is equivalent to sin and urged the officials to work with dedication, devotion and honesty. He said that the introduction of e-tendering system would help to avoid corruption and other malpractices and now transparency would be ensured.

He expressed these views while chairing the department meeting in the Committee Room of C&W here Wednesday. Secretary C&W Sheharyar Sultan and other senior officials also attended the meeting. Addressing the meeting, the minister said that the PTI government believed in merit and supremacy of law. The C&W officials, he added, should follow and practice the PTI government’s vision in true letter and spirit. There will be zero-tolerance for corruption and undue expenses, the minister said; therefore, the officers should follow the policy of “less expenses, more results” while presenting their proposals, he added. The minister said that he wouldn’t tolerate any kind of corruption in the department.

Briefing the minister on department’s performance and functioning, Secretary C&W said that the officials were putting in their best to fulfil their responsibilities despite limited resources.