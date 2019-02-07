Punjab minister for eliminating gender-based domestic violence

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Women Development Department Ashifa Riaz Fatyana has said that it is essential to work for elimination of gender-based domestic violence, which is a global human rights problem requiring a coordinated response from the government and civil society.

Addressing an event here on Wednesday, she assured that the Punjab government would provide every possible support to the young fighters who are reshaping their lives with new zeal.

The event was conducted to pay a tribute to the acid and kerosene burnt victims, who survived, fought and become a symbol of bravery for others. The acid burn victims, who were educated, trained and rehabilitated, narrated their success stories.