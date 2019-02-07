Bail on medical grounds: IHC seeks reply from Punjab govt over Nawaz’s plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought reply from the Punjab Home Department on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s petition seeking suspension of his sentence in Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds.

A division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar resumed the hearing. The court issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and directed the jail superintendent to submit all medical reports of Nawaz Sharif on the next hearing. The court also directed the jail superintendent to provide copy of complete medical report of Nawaz Sharif to his counsel and NAB.

During the hearing, Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Haris told the court that four medical reports of Nawaz Sharif had been submitted. Khawaja Haris argued that Nawaz was suffering from cardiovascular and kidney diseases, therefore, he should be released on bail for medical treatment. The NAB counsel argued that Nawaz’s plea to release him on bail on medical grounds was not maintainable. Justice Farooq inquired who ordered the constitution of medical board to examine the healthof the former PM and why?

Nawaz’ bail petition was set for hearing on February 18. Khawaja Haris requested the court to set hearing of plea on early dates, as Nawaz was already suffering from cardiovascular and kidney diseases and he needed good medical treatment.

Accepting Khawaja Haris’ request, the court set February 12 for hearing Nawaz’ plea. Haris also submitted an application in the IHC to allow Nawaz to withdraw his first petition for suspension of his sentence and release him on bail.