Racing car knocks motorcyclist dead

A motorcyclist lost his life when a racing car knocked him down in Federal B Area on Wednesday.

Two cars were racing when one of the vehicles went out of the driver’s control and hit a passing motorcycle, critically injuring the rider near Naseerabad within the limits of the Gulberg police station.

Twenty-six-year-old Umair Ali, son of Ahmed Ali, was moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he breathed his last. Police officials said that the victim was a resident of Block 6, Federal B Area. The police reached the scene and arrested the car driver. A case has been registered and futher investigations are underway.

Highway deaths

Two people died on the Super Highway within the limits of the Gadap City police station when a passenger bus turned upside down after a collision with an oil tanker. Reacting to information, rescuers reached the site and shifted the bodies to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

According to police officials, the deceased were identified as 45-year-old Altaf Hussain, son of Ghulam Rasool, and Hidayatullah, 40, son of Ahmed Bukhsh. Their bodies were later handed over to their heirs for burial.

Police officials said that Hussain hailed from Shikarpur and Hidayatullah was from Naseerabad. They added that the accident took place when the bus coming from Shikarpur collided with the oil tanker.

Man killed

A 40-year-old unknown man died when a speedy vehicle hit him near Babar Market in Landhi area. His body was shifted to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities and later moved to a morgue for identification. Police officials said that the driver of the car fled from the scene. A case has been registered.