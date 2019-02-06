Kashmir solution a must for peace: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said the right person for the right job is the government’s policy and there will be no compromise on the rule of law, justice and supremacy of constitution to make Pakistan a true democracy.

He said this while talking to different delegations on the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The Punjab governor said many empires, including Mughal Empire, Ottoman Empire, Roman Empire and Byzantine Empire, were torn into pieces and vanished due to following the course of crony nepotism. He said the idea of democracy was embedded in the spirit of constitutionalism and institutionalism. Democracy is not merely a system but it is a set of values, customs and norms which constitute democratic culture. Accountability is the linchpin of good governance in the country and corruption is bottleneck in achieving progressive and welfare, said the Punjab governor.

Kashmir issue is a big obstacle to establishment of perpetual peace in South Asia. Without resolving the Kashmir issue between two nuclear powers, Indian and Pakistan, the United Nations cannot achieve the objective of durable world peace enshrined in Charter of the United Nations, he said. Pakistan has made tremendous sacrifices in war on terror, he said, adding, “We have sacrificed our blood for regional and international peace. We have added new dimension to our foreign policy which is economic centric relations with other countries.” He said, “Our economy in past was plagued by the Dutch Economic Disease which was full reliance on foreign debt and complete substitution of exports with imports, but we have changed the policy.”

“The water crisis is becoming a serious challenge for our existence. We are focused and determined to meet the challenge by taking all possible steps. We are taking shirt-term and long-term steps.”

“We are improving infrastructure and building dams. Prime Minister Imran Khan is reformist who wants to solve all problems and bring about reforms. In the 1920's, the United States was suffering from the same problems and President Wilson brought fort reforms, he said, adding, “In Pakistan, our government will also bring progressive era to the country.”