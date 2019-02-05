close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

10 nabbed for kite-flying

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2019

SIALKOT: Police have arrested 10 people on the charge of kite flying in separate incidents here.

The police arrested Asif, Shafiq Haider, Umer Amin, Irfan, Haider Ali, Nabeel, Shehroz, and Noman and Waleed and recovered 15,000 kites and string roles from them.

Meanwhile, Uggoki police arrested Rasheed Khan with 1.27kg hashish and Fauzia Bibi with 1.14kg hashish. The police have registered cases against them.

DACOITY: A dacoity incident was reported here on Monday. Dacoits stormed into the factory of Junaid Iqbal on Capital Road in the limits of Hajipura police and looted cash and other valuables worth millions of rupees. Police have registered a case.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan