10 nabbed for kite-flying

SIALKOT: Police have arrested 10 people on the charge of kite flying in separate incidents here.

The police arrested Asif, Shafiq Haider, Umer Amin, Irfan, Haider Ali, Nabeel, Shehroz, and Noman and Waleed and recovered 15,000 kites and string roles from them.

Meanwhile, Uggoki police arrested Rasheed Khan with 1.27kg hashish and Fauzia Bibi with 1.14kg hashish. The police have registered cases against them.

DACOITY: A dacoity incident was reported here on Monday. Dacoits stormed into the factory of Junaid Iqbal on Capital Road in the limits of Hajipura police and looted cash and other valuables worth millions of rupees. Police have registered a case.