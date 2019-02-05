Qalandar Momand’s death anniversary marked

PESHAWAR: The 16th death anniversary of the progressive poet, journalist, trade unionist, teacher and linguist, Qalandar Momand, was observed at the Bacha Khan Markaz here on Monday. Awami National Party (ANP) senior vice-president Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, other leaders and writers were present on the occasion. Noted writer Salim Raz was the chief guest. The participants lauded the services of Qalandar Momand for the Pashto literature and Pakhtuns. The speakers highlighted Qalandar Momand’s role in the Khudai Khidmatgar Movement. They said that members of the Khudai Khidmatgar Tehreek laid down their lives for creating awareness among the Pakhtuns. The speakers criticised the state turning blind a blind eye towards the problems being faced by the Pakhtuns. They said that Pakhtuns were being killed, displaced and humiliated but the state had become a silent spectator. The speakers stressed the need for unity among the Pakhtuns for putting an end to the injustices to the Pakhtuns.