Rs5 billion to be spent on tourism promotion in Kaghan Valley

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Saleh Muhammad Khan said the federal government would spend Rs5 billion on the infrastructure to promote tourism in Kaghan valley. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to promote tourism in Kaghan valley and initially an amount of Rs5 billion would be spent for this purpose,” the lawmaker told a public gathering held in Sarwai area of Balakot on Monday. Saleh Muhammad said that Balakot was a gateway to the Kaghan valley that was why both federal and provincial governments kept it on top priority in its development strategy. “With the advent of summer, the work on the development schemes would be started,” he said.