Committee formed to review inflated gas bills

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has constituted a committee to review the matter of increase in monthly gas billings. According to a notification, the committee will consist of four senior officers of the Ministry of Power to be led by Sher Afghan Khan. Other members are Shahid Yousaf, Imran Ahmed and Manager of SNGPL. The committee will review the reasons behind the increase in the gas bills and will also suggest recommendations to improve the gas billing system.