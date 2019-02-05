close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
February 5, 2019

Students of IoBM plants sapling at Port Qasim

Karachi

February 5, 2019

KARACHI: Institute of Business Management (IoBM) management alongwith batch of sixty (60) students visited Port Qasim Authority (PQA). The elegation was accorded warm welcome by the Chairman & his team.

Chairman PQA briefed the delegates with the role of PQA in economic development of the country, and its role in industrial development being crucial hub of energy supply in the country.

The initiative is led to infuse spirit of inclusiveness & ownership in our youth & make them conscious and aware with our environment making a strong community bod with their participation.***

